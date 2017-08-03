BREAKING: Cladding on 20 Sheffield tower blocks declared safe

Cladding on 20 tower blocks in Sheffield has been declared safe, it has been announced today.

Sheffield Council said independent tests have shown that cladding on 20 of its tower blocks is made from solid aluminium and is safe.

The council commissioned the tests to reassure residents following the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy in London.

The authority has 24 tower blocks in Sheffield.

Three in Stannington are clad in brick. The remaining one, Hanover tower, is having its cladding removed after one element of the system failed the Government’s new fire safety test.

Councillor Jayne Dunn, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety at Sheffield Council, said: “Independent tests have shown that the cladding on twenty of our tower blocks is not combustible.

“I hope this news provides further reassurance to our residents, so they can feel safe in their homes.

“People’s safety is our absolute priority and we have carried out a huge amount of fire prevention work in recent years. I’ve also announced that we will be installing sprinklers in all our tower blocks, to provide extra reassurance to residents.”

Sheffield Council plans to start consulting with tenants and leaseholders about its plans to install sprinklers.

It has one block with a sprinkler system - Callow Mount - which was fitted in 2011, as part of work with the British Automatic Fire Sprinkler Association and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.