BREAKING: Children among 22 killed by suicide bomber at Manchester concert

Police chiefs have revealed that 22 people, including children were killed by a suicide bomber at a concert in Manchester last night.

Greater Manchester Police's Chief Constable, Ian Hopkins, said the suicide bomber was a man who detonated an 'improvised explosive device'.

He said work is now underway to establish whether the bomber was working alone or as part of a network.

Chf Con Hopkins confirmed this morning that 'children are among the deceased'.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Another 59 casualties were injured in the blast and taken to eight hospitals across Manchester.

The explosion took place close to the foyer in the Manchester Arena at the conclusion of a performance by the American star Ariana Grande at around 10.30pm.

Chf Con Hopkins said: "This has been the most horrific incident we have had to face in Greater Manchester and one that we all hoped we would never see.

"Families and many young people were out to enjoy a concert at the Manchester Arena and have lost their lives.

"Our thoughts are with those 22 victims that we now know have died, the 59 people who have been injured and their loved ones.

"We continue to do all we can to support them."

Mr Hopkins said a 'fast-moving investigation' had established the attack was conducted by one man, although detectives are working to establish if he was 'was acting alone or as part of a network'.

"The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena," he added.

"We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated, causing this atrocity."

Prime Minister Theresa May described the incident as an 'appalling terrorist attack'. She is due to chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee this morning.

General Election campaigning has been suspended in the wake of the fatal explosion.