BREAKING: Body found in South Yorkshire street

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in a South Yorkshire street this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said the body of a man in his 50s was found in Greenfield Road, Hoyland, Barnsley, just after 5.05am.

The man, named locally as Martin Richardson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His son, Jamie Richardson, said he had been to a local pub last night and was dropped off outside his home at around 11.30pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Greenfield Road is currently closed, and is expected to remain closed for some time, as officers carry out enquiries in the area.



"At this time, the man’s death is being treated as unexplained and officers remain in the area as they ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding his death."

This morning part of the street is cordoned off and a crime scene investigation van is there.