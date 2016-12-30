Brave young transplant patient Freddie inspires honour

the parents of a young transplant patient have been nominated for a regional award after raising almost £100,000 for charity.

Emma and Phil McDonald, from Ossett, have collected a total of £90,000 for the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation, Leeds Children’s Transplant Team and the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund.

Their son Freddie was diagnosed with the rare Alagille Syndrome at four months old and in the last 14 months has undergone a liver transplant and open heart surgery.

Now four, he is due to undergo another heart operation soon.

Now the family has been nominated for a Yorkshire Choice award in the Local Fundraiser of the Year category.

To vote for the couple, visit www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere