Brave Leeds teenager Reagan set for knockout role at Josh Warrington’s big fight

A little under six months ago, rugby league starlet Reagan Tolson was lying in a hospital bed after suffering a catalogue of horrendous injuries in a road smash.

Now, thanks to a string of operations and gruelling ongoing physio sessions, Reagan is back on his feet and has even begun non-contact training again with Bradford Bulls and Drighlington ARLFC.

Reagan Tolson.

And tomorrow the 15-year-old will take the latest steps on his remarkable road to recovery at Leeds boxing champion Josh Warrington’s fight against Kiko Martinez at the First Direct Arena.

For the Morley Bruntcliffe Academy student has been chosen to join Josh on his pre-bout ring walk in front of thousands of raucous fight fans.

Reagan’s mum, Cheryl Tolson, from Drighlington, said: “It’s a massive honour for him and we are so pleased and appreciative.

“We’ve been told Reagan has made as much progress in six months as some other people in his situation make in a year. Tomorrow night will be a great reward for all the determination he has shown.”

Reagan was hit by a car on the A650 as he walked back to Drighlington with some friends after a trip to Birstall Shopping Park on November 25.

He was visited by Josh in Leeds General Infirmary as he received treatment for injuries including a broken pelvis, ankle, elbow, collar bone and shoulder.

Speaking at a promotional workout at Trinity Leeds on Wednesday, the boxer said he was delighted that Reagan would be joining him in the spotlight at the arena.

Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford, a hero at Elland Road thanks to his famous goals against Manchester United and Bristol Rovers, will also be taking part in tomorrow’s ring walk.

Well-known sporting figures who have done the pre-fight honours with Josh in the past include Vinnie Jones and Jamie Peacock.

Tomorrow’s event will also feature a first hometown bout for Leeds’s Nicola Adams since her amateur boxing debut in a local working men’s club at the age of 13.