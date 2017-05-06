Bought for just £850 44 years ago - the 1965 Marcos GT will be at the Yorkshire Post Motor Show

It was a simple case of love at first sight when Jack Myers laid eyes on his rare sports car more than 40 years ago.

The retired mechanical engineer was smitten with the 1965 Marcos 1800 GT - which is one of less than 100 and comprises a wooden chassis with GRP (glass fibre) panels.

He still recalls the impact of seeing one as a young man in a Soho car park.

“I walked past one and nearly collapsed when I saw it because it was so beautiful,” said Mr Myers, of Saxton, near Tadcaster.

“It was always in my mind. Then I saw one for sale. I went and got a bank loan. In those days I had a bath, put on my best suit and went to the bank to beg for a car loan - and I got one.”

The car will be among hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles heading to Castle Howard on Father’s Day, June 18, for the YEP’s sister title The Yorkshire Post Motor Show and Classic Car Rally 2017.

Mr Myers paid £850 for the sports car 44 years ago.

“Over 386 separate pieces of wood are used in the chassis, made from mahogany, Douglas fir and spruce,” said Mr Myers, 69. “These models had a Volvo 1800 power unit and 97 to 99 were built, until 1969 when they were phased out and the steel chassis was introduced.

“It was designed by an aerodynamicist, Frank Costin. The originals were completely made of wood but they were very ugly and the company wanted a design that young men could hanker after and follow.”

Motoring enthusiasts from across the region and beyond are gearing up for the Yorkshire Post Motor Show and Classic Car Rally which will see Castle Howard welcome cars and visitors to its stunning grounds near York.

Tickets are on sale now. To book yours, visit: www.motorshowtickets.eventbrite.co.uk or call 0113 238 8440 (2pm-4pm, Mondays to Fridays).

For all show information and to download a classic car booking form visit: www.ypmotorshow.co.uk.