Bottomless Supper Club launches in Leeds

As much prosecco and Pan-Asian street food as you can fill your boots with sound appealing?

It did with City Buzz so we wanted to share this with you in time for the launch of a brand new Bottomless Supper Club at Bar Soba on Merrion Street, which starts tomorrow night.

Overwhelming demand for the supper club comes off the back of hugely popular Bottomless Brunch and Lunch offers that were launched last year.

The Supper Club goes one step further than the lunch club, with small plates all inspired by the night markets of South East Asia and main courses, such as Singapore Street Noodles and Nasi Goreng – an Indonesian spicy rice dish with chicken and a traditional Balinese peanut sauce.

The special menu has been created by Group Executive Chef, Nik Biok who travelled across Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and China as a child.

The mouth-watering menu can be washed down with specialty Mojitos, including passion-fruit and strawberry with black pepper as well as the Soba signature Mojito with fresh ginger and apple.

Diners will also be able to pimp their Prosecco with a selection of Bellinis and Mimosas available too.

All of these drinks will be free-flowing throughout the allocated two hour table duration which will cost £35 per person.

Soba’s resident DJs will be providing the soundtrack of funk, soul, disco and house so you can dance after dinner.

Bar Soba started as a pop up at the Edinburgh Festival in 1997 and now has five sites at Leeds, which opened in 2015, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Thanks to a £3m investment boost from the Business Growth Fund, Bar Soba plans to expand to 30 new venues starting with the north of England.