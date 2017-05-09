Bolton Abbey’s medieval Tithe Barn to be converted into a wedding venue

ONE of the most historically significant buildings in the Yorkshire Dales National Park is to be converted into a wedding venue in a move set to create around 15 full-time jobs.

The Grade II listed Tithe Barn at Bolton Abbey, which is currently used for storage, will be developed after Bolton Abbey Estate owners The Chatsworth Settlement Trustees won permission for change of use and refurbishment from the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority.

The Tithe Barn is part of the Bolton Priory Scheduled Ancient Monument.

Its 16th century oak timber frame contributes to its outstanding heritage significance.

The application was brought by The Chatsworth Settlement Trustees’ planning and development manager Will Kemp.

Mr Kemp said: “During the past 20 years we have considered using it as a museum, art gallery and tea rooms, but none of the ideas was economically viable.

“As such, we consider that using it as a high quality wedding venue is the way forward.

“We are pleased that one of the UK’s leading wedding barn operators, Cripps, is looking to run weddings in it as soon as practicably possible, hopefully from next year.

“We believe that using the building in this way will not only conserve a building of national importance, but will have several community benefits.

“The historic link between the Priory and the Tithe Barn will be restored; members of the public will have access and be able to appreciate the internal structure of the barn; and, not least, about fifteen full-time jobs will be created.”

Mr Kemp said the project had been the most challenging project he’d worked on in his 30-year career as a chartered surveyor.

He said the “complex factors” included that the Tithe Barn was a listed building, on a scheduled ancient monument, in a conservation area, with roosting bats, and residents nearby.