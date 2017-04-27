Body recovered from river in Leeds is believed to be missing man

A body found in the River Aire in Leeds this morning is believed to be that of a local man who went missing two weeks ago.

Police said they had spoken to the family of Daniel Hirst since the body was recovered earlier today.

Mr Hirst, 25, from Beeston, was last seen on the evening of April 13 near the Royal Armouries in Hunslet.

A number of searches of the river had been carried out prior to this morning's discovery.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: "At 10.20am today, police received a report of a body in the water near to Neptune Street in the city centre.

"Emergency services attended and the body of a man was recovered.

"While the identity of the man is yet to be confirmed, we have informed the family of missing person Daniel Hirst and they are being supported by officers.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroner's Office has been informed."