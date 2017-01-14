Body recovered from beck in Wakefield

The body of a man was recovered from a beck in Wakefield this morning.

Police officers were called to Owler Beck, close to Pugney’s Country Park in Wakefield, at around 10.25am following reports of a body in the water.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and the body of a man was removed from the water. It is believed to have been in the water for some time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the identity of the deceased and how the body came to be in the water. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.”