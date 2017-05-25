Body of man found in West Yorkshire town

The body of a man has been discovered in South Kirkby.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to identify him.

Wakefield District CID said the body was found by a member of the public at around 8pm on Tuesday on a track close to Broad Lane.

The man is believed to have been 30 to 40-years-old. He was white and had short, light brown hair.

He was wearing a plain black, short sleeved T-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms with a white and lime green stripe down each leg and black Reebok classic trainers.

An unsmoked cigarette and a blue lighter were found in his pocket.

Detective Inspector Tim Hunt of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are conducting enquiries into this man’s death on behalf of the coroner and have been pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to try and identify him.

“There were no suspicious circumstances in the death and I would ask anyone who recognises the description of this man and can help identify him to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police reference number 13170233963.”