Body found in car fire near Bradford

The body of a man was found in a car that had been on fire near Bradford, police confirmed this morning.

Yesterday officers had been called to a car fire at Penistone Hill Country Park in Oxenhope just before 7.30am.

The male is believed to be in his fifties and a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police added that his death is not thought to be suspicious at this time, although enquiries are continuing today to establish the circumstances.

Anyone with information which may assist this inquiry is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log reference 246 of 9 October.