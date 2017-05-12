Blueprint for 192 homes at vacant Leeds warehouse site

a proposal for up to 192 flats on a vacant warehouse site in Leeds is to be presented to a council planning panel next week.

The pre-application blueprint is for land at Sweet Street, Holbeck, next to the Mint office complex. It will sit alongside the much wider Dandara development, a sprawling 744-flat complex which was approved in 2015 and is already under construction.

The building to be previewed by the City Plans Panel on Thursday would be a 10-storey U-shaped block of flats. The homes would be 41 one-bed flats and the rest two-bedroom homes. The block would include basement car parking.

Features would include a minimum of 10 per cent of the building’s energy coming from “on site low carbon energy sources”, according to a preview report being presented to the plans panel.

The report adds that guidelines for development in the wider Holbeck South Bank area include reference to a “mixed-use city centre neighbourhood”.

Councillors will offer comments ahead of a full planning application later.