Blue is the colour! New arrivals strengthen team at Leeds digital agency

Leeds digital agency Blueclaw has welcomed two new senior staff to its team.

Mike Kirwan has taken up the role of commercial director, having previously held the same position at Latitude for 11 years.

He more recently worked at Return in Manchester and has experience with top tier brands such as BT, bet365, Asda and AutoTrader.

Jonathan Argile, meanwhile, moves into the role of operations director, having previously worked for Leeds agencies Intermarketing, twentysix and Stickyeyes.

Blueclaw’s chief executive, Fergus Clawson, said: “As an agile and dynamic agency, we have actively sought out appointments who will add to Blueclaw’s strengths, enabling us to build on the great work we are doing and continue the growth of the agency.

“Search and digital marketing is evolving rapidly, placing an increased emphasis on high-quality, engaging content across several platforms.

“By welcoming Mike and Jonathan who share the same progressive outlook, we are expanding our resources in order to offer more to our clients than ever.”

Jonathan said: “I’m delighted to join Blueclaw’s senior team, and excited to start pushing the agency forward over the coming months.

“The agency produces excellent work across an impressive client list and my role will look to help the agency continue to grow and develop.”

Blueclaw delivers integrated services in areas such as SEO, PPC, content marketing, design, social and PR.

For further information, visit www.blueclaw.co.uk.

The Yorkshire Evening Post runs a regular Digital City column in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform aims to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.