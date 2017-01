Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a derelict pub in Leeds tonight (Friday).

Twenty per cent of the old Halton Moor Hotel was engulfed by flames over a 15 metres by 20 metres area.

Two appliances from Killingbeck tackled the fire which broke out around 7.15pm at Rathmell Road in the Halton area of the city.

It was extinguished using four fire-fighters wearing breathing apparatus, three hose reels, one large jet and a positive pressure ventilation fans.