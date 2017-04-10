Blaise Tapp: The egg row that got beyond a yolk

This is the week when the nation winds down early for a four-day weekend which, for many, will involve visiting family and stuffing our faces with hot Cross Buns and cheapchocolate.

Despite the fact that Easter

is the most important and, in

my view, the most uplifting

Christian festival, i would

hazard a guess that a fair

proportion of the population

is completely oblivious to the

religious significance of this

weekend.

Yes, church attendances will

be up this Easter but the vast

majority of Brits will stay away

because religion ‘isn’t their

thing’, preferring to enjoy the

time away from the office in

different ways.

There are many Christians,

me included, who accept that

you cannot force people into

the pews or make them ponder

the symbolism of their overpriced, foil-clad confectionary

which they demolish well

before the weekend is out.

But there are many

who don’t agree with me,

those who believe that

the commercialisation of

Christmas and Easter is not

only an insult to our faith but

contributes to an erosion of

our society. These views came

to the fore last week when

those two central planks of

British life, the National Trust

and Cadbury came under

fire from commentators,

senior politicians and leading

clergymen alike.

The row centred around

the NT’s decision to drop the

word Easter from some of its

marketing for its nationwide

Egg hunt, which it holds at its

properties in partnerships with

the chocolate giant.

Prime Minister Theresa May

found time to brand the move

“absolutely ridiculous” while

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

agreed with both her and those

who believe it was an example

of how commercialisation had

gone too far.

it speaks volume about the

standards of politics in this

country that serious players

concerned themselves with a

missing noun at the same time

that it was revealed President

Assad was responsible for

gassing fellow syrians.

it is worth noting that both

Cadbury and the NT make

plenty of references to the word

Easter both on their websites

and in marketing for the

popular hunt, so it really was a

row about nothing.

however there is clearly

still a level of unease about

the commercialisation of our

culture but i say we should

embrace it.

sales of Easter eggs in this

country last year were worth

an impressive £220m and it is

a fair assumption that many of

those transactions were made

be people who won’t know a

font from and altar.

is that really a problem? i

The egg row that got beyond a yolk

If just one

chocolate lover

becomes curious

about the message

behind their egg

this Easter, then

surely that is a

good thing?

Shell Shock: Dropping the word Easter from a chocolate promotion has angered the Prime Minister.

think not and i would argue

that those who stuff a giant

sized Rolo egg down their

cakehole while not giving a

second thought to the chap who

died on a cross over 2,000 years

ago are actually embracing our

culture rather than ignoring it.

Personally, i think most

Easter eggs taste like dog

chocolate, although it doesn’t

stop me woofing down large

chunks of my children’s huge

batch during countless late

night treks to the kitchen

cupboard.

i am a firm believer that

any participation is better

than none at all and as long

as there are chocolate eggs

on supermarket shelves from

December 28, then it means

that Easter is attractive to

consumers and that can only be

positive.

if just one chocolate lover

becomes curious about the

message behind their egg this

Easter, then surely this is a good thing?