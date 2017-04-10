Blaise Tapp: The egg row that got beyond a yolk

This is the week when the nation winds down early for a four-day weekend which, for many, will involve visiting family and stuffing our faces with hot Cross Buns and cheapchocolate.
Despite the fact that Easter
is the most important and, in
my view, the most uplifting
Christian festival, i would
hazard a guess that a fair
proportion of the population
is completely oblivious to the
religious significance of this
weekend.
Yes, church attendances will
be up this Easter but the vast
majority of Brits will stay away
because religion ‘isn’t their
thing’, preferring to enjoy the
time away from the office in
different ways.
There are many Christians,
me included, who accept that
you cannot force people into
the pews or make them ponder
the symbolism of their overpriced, foil-clad confectionary
which they demolish well
before the weekend is out.
But there are many
who don’t agree with me,
those who believe that
the commercialisation of
Christmas and Easter is not
only an insult to our faith but
contributes to an erosion of
our society. These views came
to the fore last week when
those two central planks of
British life, the National Trust
and Cadbury came under
fire from commentators,
senior politicians and leading
clergymen alike.
The row centred around
the NT’s decision to drop the
word Easter from some of its
marketing for its nationwide
Egg hunt, which it holds at its
properties in partnerships with
the chocolate giant.
Prime Minister Theresa May
found time to brand the move
“absolutely ridiculous” while
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
agreed with both her and those
who believe it was an example
of how commercialisation had
gone too far.
it speaks volume about the
standards of politics in this
country that serious players
concerned themselves with a
missing noun at the same time
that it was revealed President
Assad was responsible for
gassing fellow syrians.
it is worth noting that both
Cadbury and the NT make
plenty of references to the word
Easter both on their websites
and in marketing for the
popular hunt, so it really was a
row about nothing.
however there is clearly
still a level of unease about
the commercialisation of our
culture but i say we should
embrace it.
sales of Easter eggs in this
country last year were worth
an impressive £220m and it is
a fair assumption that many of
those transactions were made
be people who won’t know a
font from and altar.
is that really a problem? i
The egg row that got beyond a yolk
If just one
chocolate lover
becomes curious
about the message
behind their egg
this Easter, then
surely that is a
good thing?
Shell Shock: Dropping the word Easter from a chocolate promotion has angered the Prime Minister.
think not and i would argue
that those who stuff a giant
sized Rolo egg down their
cakehole while not giving a
second thought to the chap who
died on a cross over 2,000 years
ago are actually embracing our
culture rather than ignoring it.
Personally, i think most
Easter eggs taste like dog
chocolate, although it doesn’t
stop me woofing down large
chunks of my children’s huge
batch during countless late
night treks to the kitchen
cupboard.
i am a firm believer that
any participation is better
than none at all and as long
as there are chocolate eggs
on supermarket shelves from
December 28, then it means
that Easter is attractive to
consumers and that can only be
positive.
if just one chocolate lover
becomes curious about the
message behind their egg this
Easter, then surely this is a good thing?