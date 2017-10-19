Bingo! Leeds jobs bonanza just the tonic

Have your say

Over 50 new jobs will be offered to Leeds residents in the coming weeks, with the opening of a cocktail bar and bingo cafe.

Dirty Martini will bring its extensive menu to Leeds this year, when a new venue opens on King Street next month.

The upmarket cocktail bar held recruitment days for local bar tenders and mixologists yesterday and on Tuesday.

The days included a variety of tasks and activities, group exercises, a presentation and one-to-one interviews.

Helen Cook, head of human resources, said: “We’re looking to create a fun and relaxed atmosphere where candidates can be themselves and their personality can really shine through.

“We’re not just looking for people with experience but people with great personality.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Dirty Martini to Leeds and thoroughly looking forward to meeting some great Leeds talent.”

Meanwhile, Luda bingo cafe, on Albion Street, is stepping up its recruitment drive with 20 jobs – both full and part time – on offer before the venue opens on November 13.

Alan Morgan, the group’s managing director, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our third Luda venue in Leeds.

“We’re looking for upbeat and friendly colleagues to join this exciting new brand, which offers those living locally a sociable place to meet, play, try new games, eat and relax.” The Yorkshire Evening Post is planning a recruitment takeover day next week.

