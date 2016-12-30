Bike ride in memory of Wakefield fire victims

Friends, family and neighbours completed a 100km sponsored bike ride in memory of a father and daughter who lost their lives in a house fire.

Andrew and Kiera Broadhead died in the blaze at their home in Ash Crescent, Stanley, Wakefield, in October.

The memorial event was organised by Paul Egan and Donna Hawley to show support and raise funds for the pair’s relatives. Riders made their way from St Peter’s school in Stanley to Bingley and back, along the canal, where the family used to sail in their own boat.

Daniel Jones, 28, pleaded not guilty to murder, arson and burglary and is due to go on trial on April 26.