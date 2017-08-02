Bike passenger, 16, killed in South Yorkshire road smash

Have your say

A 16 year old boy has died after the motorbike he was a passenger struck a kerb and mounted the pavement.

Police are seeking witnesses to the horror smash which happened at around 10.55am this morning.

A police spokesman said: "A silver Yamaha FZ6 Fazer motorbike was travelling along the A635 Lane Head Road, Cawthorne, from Denby Dale towards Barugh Green at around 10.55am when, on passing Silkstone Lane, it collided with a kerb.

"The bike mounted the pavement before stopping near to the junction with Church Street.

"A 16-year-old boy, who was a passenger on the bike died as a result of the collision. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

"The 30-year-old man driving the bike remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition."

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or saw the bike prior to the collision.

Call 101 quoting incident number 337 of 2 August 2017.