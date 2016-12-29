Some £196,000 has been handed out to Leeds projects in the last six months thanks to a Yorkshire Evening Post-backed charitable initiative.

The Leeds Fund, managed by Leeds Community Foundation, has helped some 35 projects across the city since its launch in June this year.

Date: 10th June 2016. Picture James Hardisty. Launch of The Leeds Fund by the Leeds Community Foundation, Parkinson Suite, Yorkshire Post Newspapers, Leeds. Pictured Sally-Anne Greenfield, Leeds Community Foundation.

In its 2016 update, fund bosses revealed that some £1.4m worth of grant applications were received. But due to current funding – which is sourced from individuals and companies which want to support the city in which they live and/or work – only 14 per cent were successful. The priority for the Leeds Fund’s strategic grants of up to £25,000 for 2016/17 is mental health. Since June, some £134,000 worth of grants have been distributed to six mental health projects in the city. The remaining £62,000 was handed out to 29 community projects in the form of #GiveLoveLeeds grants of between £500 and £2,500.

LCF’s chief executive Sally-Anne Greenfield said: “Thanks to support from organisations such as John Lewis Leeds and our Fund Patron, Gabby Logan, we have managed to help over 35 community projects delivering frontline services over the past six months. We are committed to ensuring The Leeds Fund can continue to fund local communities year on year but in order to do this we need individuals and business across the city to keep raising money. We have big plans for The Leeds Fund in 2017 and will be providing platforms for everyone to get involved and support Leeds.”

Round two of the #GiveLoveLeeds grants is now open for applications from projects which strengthen interpersonal relationships. The deadline is January 20. Visit www.leedscf.org.uk/theleedsfund -giveloveleeds for details.