Bid to find family of Doncaster WW2 soldier so medals can be returned - can you help?

An appeal has been launched to find the family of a Doncaster area soldier who served in World War 2 so his medals can be returned.

James Wellings, who died in 1993, served during the conflict between 1939 and 1945 and his family lived in the Denaby Main, Conanby, Conisbrough and Mexborough areas over the years.

Now local historian Brian Bird is keen to contact members of Mr Wellings' family in a bid to pass on medals and papers to his family.

He wrote: "I have discovered in my family archive the military medals and photographic history of James Wellings. I would like to pass them on to surviving members of his family."

Mr Wellings, born in 1910, at one time lived in Cedric Avenue, Conisbrough with his wife Beatrice (formerly Antcliffe) and the couple had triplets - Carmen, John and Veronica, who were pictured celebrating their eighth birthday in local newspapers.

Anyone who can help can contact Devon based Mr Bird at Btor1@btinternet.com