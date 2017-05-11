Bid to buy historic Leeds pub

A COMMUNITY group seeking to buy historic Kirkstall pub The Cardigan Arms pub was set to interviewed by brewery chiefs today.

Not-for-profit The Cardigan Arms Communities Pub Ltd has raised more than £100,000 after launching a community share offer to buy the pub, which has been put on the market by current owners Greene King.

Campaigner Chris Hill said the group was due to be among three bidders interviewed by Greene King today.

Mr Hill said: “This isn’t so much about price, but about availability of funds, business capability and plans for the pub.”

He added: “We could be awarded the freehold and spend the rest of the month raising the cash to do the refurbishment.”

The pub, which was built in 1896, is one of the UK’s top 250 heritage pubs and retains many of its original features.

Investors will become co-op members with voting rights and will get a 10 per cent discount at the bar.

