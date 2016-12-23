Best places in Leeds to grab a late night bite

Check out these Leeds eateries for a late night bite as part of a top night out.

Friends of Ham

This independent business is thriving in Leeds right now, and it’s an ideal place to get some amazing food, paired with some fabulous beers and wines. Friends of Ham know their meat - sourced fairly and ethically and their charcuterie and cheeses are some of the best in town.

They don’t take bookings here, so be sure to get in a little early for a good seat on weekends and during busy periods.

4-8 New Station Street, LS1 5DL

Bundobust

Bundobust isn’t a restaurant, but a bar that sells Indian street food, so the atmosphere is super relaxed and fun. Influenced by the city’s vibrant street food scene, Bundobust offers gorgeous hoppy Indian ales to wash down your food with, as well as wines and cocktails.

Everything on the menu is vegetarian, with vegan and gluten free options, but even hardcore carnivores won’t feel like they’re missing out.

6 Mill Hill, LS1 5DQ

Mr Nobody

Mr Nobody is one of the city’s most exciting dining experiences. Indulge in some gorgeous treats in the form of tapas dishes and tasty cocktails. This is an ideal location to meet friends for a drink and snack until you can’t snack anymore. From Tuesday to Saturday, head to their Cellar Restaurant for food served until 10pm.

163 Lower Briggate, LS1 6LY

Almost Famous

Almost Famous is fun, exciting, unique and just amazingly delicious - basically burger heaven. Things are casual and friendly, but the burgers are seriously good, and rumoured to be among the best in Leeds.

Even the sides have been carefully thought out - try the Phoenix Fries and thank us later. It’s the perfect place to grab a low-key late night bite, as they serve until 10pm.

23-25 Great George Street, LS1 3AL

Belgrave Music Hall

Simply the best place in town for a slightly tipsy late night feast. You can grab a fresh slice of hot pizza (provided by Dough Boys) at Belgrave Music Hall for a decent price during your night on the town. There are always at least six different varieties available, with vegan options. As well as serving up tasty pizza, Belgrave is also a great bar and event venue that you’ll want to visit again and again.

1-1a Cross Belgrave Street, LS2 8JP