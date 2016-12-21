Best bars: Five Leeds watering holes with character

here are some of the best bars in Leeds for a genuinely fantastic night...

North Bar

Relaxed and friendly, North Bar is a much loved institution in the city, with a beer selection that’s as famous as it is delicious. They specialise in hard-to-find beers, serve over 90 different spirits, and have kind and welcoming bar staff. There’s even a photo booth in the corner, so you’ll be able to remember the brilliant night out, even if you do drink too much IPA.

24 New Briggate, LS1 6NU

Oporto

This Call Lane classic has bags of character. Think dark and candle lit, neon signs, exposed brickwork and rock and roll. Go for the atmosphere, stay for the drinks, class tunes, and mad dancing – and pop in for the occasional gig while you’re at it.

33 Call Lane, LS1 7BT

Whitelocks Ale House

If you’re new to Leeds, it’s vital you put this watering hole on your list. Whitelocks is actually over 300 years old and offers a unique perspective into what the Leeds drinking scene used to be like, with its stained glass windows and traditional decor. It regularly fills up with the nicest locals in town, so grab a table, get chatting, and meet the people that make this city great.

4 Turk’s Head Yard, LS1 6HB

Sela Bar

Sela is a haven for live music, and it’s great for weekly events and fantastic drinks, too. The in-house pizzeria here is a great added bonus, and the venue is always buzzing.

Don’t miss their regular reggae night on Wednesdays and take the opportunity to test out the bar’s ever-changing cocktail list. You can hide away among the quirky wall art, sip something superb and enjoy some world class music.

20 New Briggate, LS1 6NU

Headrow House

This former textile mill is now home to a German-inspired beer hall, with huge copper tanks of beer. There’s also an outdoor bar with food (including a tempting hog roast) and a roof terrace with incredible views to chill out on in the summer.

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, LS1 6PU