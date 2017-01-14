Beryl, 106, celebrates with a ‘good sherry’

The secret to a long life – clean living, cycling and drinking water.

And it is working a treat for one of Leeds’ oldest residents, Beryl Turner, who celebrated her 106th birthday yesterday.

Resident Beryl Turner celebrating her 106th birthday at Aire View Care Home in Kirkstall. 13th January 2017. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

She was, however, prepared to swap the water for a “good sherry” as a party was thrown for her where she was joined by friends and family and the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Gerry Harper, who presented her with a framed picture of Kirkstall Abbey.

Champagne was also on ice at Aire View Care Home in Kirkstall where Mrs Turner has ‘reluctantly’ been a resident since March last year.

Despite it not being her tipple of choice she added: “I am not keen on champagne but I will drink it while it is there.”

And her birthday has gone viral on Facebook with cards and well wishes coming in from as far away as Canada, New Zealand and Australia - and of course from the Queen.

Resident Beryl Turner celebrating her 106th birthday at Aire View Care Home in Kirkstall. Collect of Beryl in her younger days. 13th January 2017. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Staff at the care home posted a picture of Mrs Turner on Facebook to see if they could get 106 likes - in the end it clocked up 182,000.

Mrs Turner was born in Bentley near Doncaster and moved around the country with her parents due to her father’s work as a joiner.

She met her husband Alan while she was living in Leeds so stayed there and settled in Burley.

They were keen cyclists and would often stop off at pubs for refreshment - opting for a cup of tea.

Mrs Turner, a member of Burley Methodists, had a spell working in a bakery on Haddon Road then at a firm in Chapel Allerton that made prosthetic limbs for ex-servicemen.