Beer festival returns to historic Leeds city centre pub

The Whitelock’s annual beer festival is back for its third year.

After two hugely successful beer festivals in Turk’s Head Yard, the oldest and most famous pub in Leeds promises to bring all manner of rare, interesting and delicious beers to Leeds city centre.

Whitelock’s were pulling pints long before the USA was even founded as a nation.

It is one of the strongest purveyors of British cask ale in the country, with 11 handpulls and an ever-changing selection of real ales.

Entitled ‘Red, White and Brews,’ the festival will showcase a tremendous selection of craft beers from across the pond. It will highlight the strength, depth and influence of transatlantic brewers, and their impact on our own beer culture.

The Festival beer list offers some big treats on cask including incredibly rare brews such as Odyssey’s ‘Cassie’ (one of the highest-rated pales in the world and not usually available on cask) and MARBLE ‘Dobber’ IPA. There will also be special collaborations between Whitelock’s and other breweries, such as Kirkstall, Ridgeside and a Kirkstall Breweries special with Oskar Blues Brewery.

The keg list includes more rarities like Firestone Walker’s ‘Parabola’, scarcely found on keg, which has been named one of the best Imperial Stouts in the world, and Left Hand’s ‘Travellin Light’ which was included in the list of Top 50 Kolsch-style Beers in the World, with Whitelock’s being one of only six places in the UK to serve it. A huge list of imported keg, bottles and cans will be available and feature the excellent staple beer diet of EVIL TWIN and FOUNDERS.

The January 2016 launch of Whitelock’s new craft beer bar, The Turk’s Head, brought a new dimension to the Whitelock’s offer, with 12 keg lines and two on cask.

On Sunday 30th July The Turk’s Head will host two very special tutored beer tasting events, featuring incredibly rare breweries Lost Abbey and The Bruery with tickets on sale now, the tastings will include five beers plus expert knowledge from The Bottle Shop.

It isn’t all about beer as a special American gin board featuring Dry Rye, Brooklyn and Junipero gin, alongside two unique gins from UK brewers Nothern Monk and Wild Beer.

Italian American street food heroes Capish? will be serving up a special menu for the occasion over the weekend at the top of the yard, in their first ever visit to Leeds.