Beer drinkers encouraged to walk the walk as well as talk the talk

Beer and rambling groups have joined forces to publish a selection of short walks which stop off or finish at a real ale pub.

The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) and the Ramblers said the aim was to encourage exercise with socialising in pubs.

Camra chairman Colin Valentine said: “Particularly at this time of year, issues around loneliness come to the fore and going for group walks and visiting your local pub is a great way to reach out to your local community and make friends.”

