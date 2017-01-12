Beauty queen hosts charity event in support of Wakefield Hospice

Miss Royal UK Teen West Yorkshire is holding a charity fashion show in support of Wakefield Hospice.

Emmi Huffinley will host the evening, which will include a bridalwear showcase from Ever After, a fashion show, make up demonstrations, hair and beauty goodies and a raffle.

The event is being held from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on February 3 at Hotel St Pierre in Newmillerdam.

Tickets are £5 each with complimentary drinks and canapes on arrival.

Call Karen on 07940314150 or Sally Anne 01924 444814 to buy tickets.

Emmi, who is also currently Miss Junior Teen Wakefield, will be competing for the title Miss Junior Teen Great Britain in October. The Miss Junior Teen Great Britain contest is for teens aged 13 to 15 years old.