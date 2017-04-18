BBC drama being filmed at Leeds City Museum today

A new BBC drama is being filmed on location in Leeds today.

The cast of Kay Mellor's new series Love, Lies and Records have been spotted shooting at Leeds City Museum on Tuesday morning.

The Leeds-based writer's six-part drama tells the story of a registrar who juggles her personal life with the births, marriages and deaths she records and the impact they have.

Mellor was inspired to write the script by the experience of registering her mother's death at Leeds Town Hall. The City Museum - housed in the former Mechanics' Institute - will stand in for the Yorkshire County Register Office.

Lead character Kate Dickinson finds herself under pressure at work and home after being promoted to superintendent. She has to balance the demands of her teenage children with the threats of a colleague who wants to expose a secret from her past.

Mellor, who also acts as executive producer, told the BBC that register offices are places of 'laughter, tears and great drama' and that their staff are at the 'heart of life'.

Cast members confirmed include Ashley Jensen, Adrian Bower, Kenny Doughty, Rebecca Front and Mark Stanley.