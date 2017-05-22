BBC apologises for song quiz on Radio Leeds where answer was Ian Brady

The BBC has apologised for a segment on Radio Leeds during which listeners were asked to guess the identity of a mystery person, who turned out to be Moors murderer Ian Brady.

The station ran a news-related feature during Sunday’s breakfast show asking people to guess who the person was after listening to four songs as clues.

DJ Nathan Turvey, who was standing in for Radio Leeds’s regular Sunday presenter, played Mott The Hoople’s All The Young Dudes and the Brady Bunch theme song, followed by The Smiths’ Suffer Little Children, which was written about the Moors murders.

The last song played was the Talking Heads track Psycho Killer.

The clip has since appeared on Radiofail, a website featuring mistakes by DJs.

After playing the tracks, Turvey can he heard saying: “They were four songs all linked to someone in the news this week, all you’ve got to do is work out who it is.”

A BBC spokesman said: “This was clearly unacceptable and we apologise.”

Child-killer Brady, 79, died last week after spending half a century in prison for murders he committed with his partner Myra Hindley.