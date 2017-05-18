Bar where cannabis plants were found in drugs raid loses its licence

A bar where cannabis plants worth more than £40,000 were discovered in a police drugs raid has had its licence revoked.

Officers searched Koco Bongo, on Westgate on March 25 and seized a total of 42 plants as well as growing equipment from the upstairs of the venue.

The business’ premises licence had been suspended since March 29.

And it was revoked by Wakefield Council’s Licensing Sub Committee at a meeting on Tuesday.

Inspector Richard Clare of Wakefield District Police: “Wakefield city centre is a popular destination for those looking to enjoy a night time meal or drink. We and partners at Wakefield Council work closely to manage the licensing of venues, bars and clubs operating within the city.

“Our licensing officer applied for the premises licence of this venue to be suspended very quickly after cannabis was discovered there and we are pleased a full revocation has now been granted.”

A report produced for the licensing committee included a statement from West Yorkshire Police, estimating the yield of the plants to be more than £40,000.

A 48-year-old man was arrested in connection with the discovery was released pending continuing enquires.

Coun David Dagger, cabinet member for corporate services at Wakefield Council, said: “We have worked closely with our partners at West Yorkshire Police and the Licensing Committee have taken the appropriate action.”

The revocation will come into effect within 21 days and the applicant has the right to appeal the decision.