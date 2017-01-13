Bar review: The Brewery Tap, New Station Street, Leeds

Compared to the likes of Sheffield, Huddersfield and Harrogate train stations, the options for a pint within Leeds’ main rail hub are uninspiring.

Admittedly though, a weary traveller need wander none too far to find a venue that will satisfy their thirst in pleasing surroundings.

The Brewery Tap is one of a number of successful watering holes located across Leeds and York that is run by Leeds Brewery and is worthy of your custom.

Supporting the local economy is rarely more satisfying than paying for and then slurping down a tasty pint of ale produced in the same city and in the Tap you are standing in the home of Leeds Brewery’s very own brew plant. The lager it produces, Leodis, is permanently available. After being fermented, filtered and carbonated on site it is then served straight from tanks in the cellar to the bar.

Expect to find a whole stable of Leeds Brewery ales on tap - obviously - including its Pale, Yorkshire Gold and Best, as well as some other choice beers. In fact there are 12 hand pumps and 15 options on draught.

To get here from the train station, exit onto New Station Street and follow the road to the right and you will find the bar as the road sweeps around a corner. The building has a curved frontage, giving it a modern architectural look.

The amount of condensation gathered on the windows will tell you how busy it is on a day or evening at this chilly time of the year and it can fill up at the end of the working day as workers nip in for a round before catching the train home.

Simply furnished, it makes for a relaxing stop-off. Polished pine floorboards complement an olive-coloured, wooden panelled bar with matching pine counters; the walls painted a similar olive green and white and giving way to large windows that filter in plenty of light and offer people-watching views. Bold, steel lamps hang down over the bar and blackboards advertise the food and drinks available.

The food menu consists of homemade pub grub which changes seasonally and specials are rotated on a monthly basis. Open seven days a week, food is available up until 10pm on weekdays and Saturdays.

Towards the back is a cluster of simple wooden tables and chairs. There’s a beer barrel converted into a table with stools and a ledge with bar stools at the other end of the bar.

The service is swift and convivial and the atmosphere is relaxed, with only a few other visitors on this early afternoon weekend visit.

A pint of Yorkshire Gold supped down and this Barfly is on their way, pleased with a venue that serves good honest ale in a simple, relaxed setting.

One to tick off on your next beer hop through Leeds.

Rating: 3/5