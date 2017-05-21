Banned driver hid inside wheelie bin after police chase in West Yorkshire

A banned driver who hid inside a wheelie bin after she tried to outrun police in a car chase has been sent to prison.

Rebecca Ainsworth, 27, was jailed for eight months after a court was shown helicopter footage of the dangerous high-speed pursuit which lasted almost 15 minutes.

Leeds Crown Court heard Ainsworth was seen speeding in her car at 2am on April 4 this year, just two months after she had been handed a driving ban by magistrates.

David Ward, prosecuting, said police signalled for Ainsworth to stop when they saw her driving on Jeremy Lane, Heckmondwike. Ainsworth failed to stop and the West Yorkshire Police helicopter was deployed during the pursuit around roads in Heckmondwike, Mirfield, Dewsbury and Batley.

Mr Ward said Ainsworth went through red lights at speed and drove on the wrong side of the road. At one stage she drove at 80mph in a 30mph area.

The court was show footage of Ainsworth skidding out of control then running from the vehicle when it came to a stop.

She then ran through a number of gardens before hiding in a wheelie bin but was arrested moments later.

Ainsworth, of King Street, Batley, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance. Taryn Turner, mitigating, said Ainsworth had panicked and driven away when she saw police. She said Ainsworth had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and was hoping to become a mechanic.