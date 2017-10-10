Bake-off Queen Nadiya loves a fat rascal

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain will rise to the challenge of cooking for local fans this weekend but today she revealed her own favourite Yorkshire bake – the fat rascal.

The Yorkshire delicacy – a huge fruit scone, decorated with a glacé cherry and almond face – is ‘absolutely delicious’ served warm, with butter and jam, she says.

But the guilty pleasure isn’t something she has ever baked herself, or is likely to.

“It’s my favourite Yorkshire food but I’ve never made a fat rascal. Some things are sacred. I don’t always want to bake it,” said the former Leeds mother-of-three.

Nadiya will be giving cooking demonstrations on Sunday at this weekend’s two day Flavours Food Festival, at Elsecar Heritage Centre, in Barnsley.

She added: “It’s actually quite nice to have somebody else to make it and I can just turn up, buy it and eat it.

“I learned about the fat rascal when I went to Bettys tea room in Harrogate.

“They are just these enormous, big scones with two cherry eyes and what looks like a mouth made of almonds.

“It looks just like a big child’s scone and they are absolutely delicious, just warm, buttered with a bit of jam.”

The 32-year-old, who was living in Leeds when she won Bake Off but has since moved to Milton Keynes, is also celebrating the release of Nadiya’s Bake Me a Festive Story – 30 stories and bakes that families can enjoy together at Christmas.

Other demonstrations will feature Huddersfield TV chef Barrington Douglas.