Bake Off queen backs breast cancer charity

Great british Bake Off winner Frances Quinn is the face of a breast cancer charity’s ‘The Big Tea Cosy’ campaign

National charity Breast Cancer Haven, which has a centre in Leeds, is encouraging people to ‘make a brew for breast cancer’ between February 1 and 7.

Campaign ambassador Frances Quinn said: “I am proud to support Breast Cancer Haven’s Big Tea Cosy 2017.

Everyone single person affected by breast cancer has their own unique obstacles, concerns and fears that they have to deal with throughout their diagnosis and treatment. Breast Cancer Haven really listens to each person they help and builds them a personalised programme of support.

I hope that you will join me in supporting this incredible cause. So, bake a cake, put the kettle on, gather your friends and family or pick up your knitting needles and let’s raise lots of money to help make a difference to the lives of people affected by breast cancer.”

Breast Cancer Haven, Yorkshire, will also be hosting their very own ‘Tea Cosy’ on Wednesday, February 1 at their centre on East Street from 2pm to 4pm. Email lizzie.sanders@breastcancerhaven.org.uk to let her know you’re coming.

The charity has made it easier than ever to host the best tea party in town with a fundraising pack filled to the brim with party ideas, invitations, decorations, a recipe from 2013 Bake Off winner Frances Quinn and a selection of knitting patterns.

Signing up by visiting www.breastcancerhaven.org.uk/forms/order-your-free-tea-cosy-kit to order or download your own fundraising pack. You can also text ‘COSY17 £5’ to 70070 to donate via text.