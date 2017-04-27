Bake Off contestants to appear at Leeds foodie festival

Great British Bake Off contestants will appear at a foodie event at Leeds’ historic Harewood House.

Val Stones, Luis Troyano and Howard Middleton will turn out for the fourth Great British Food Festival.

There will be headline chef demos, talks and live music to enjoy on the lawns between Saturday, May 27 and Monday, May 29.

Dan Maycock, festival director, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the great chefs at this year’s event.

“The Cake Off competition is great fun, it’s fantastic to see the public entries and what they can do.

“We are excited to be back at Harewood and we hope that people will come down again and enjoy the atmosphere this event brings.”

The Chef Demo stage will feature Val Stones, Luis Troyano and Howard Middleton, former contestants in previous series of the Great British Bake Off.

Alongside them, some of the best regional talent will be showcasing their skills from baking tips to fine dining know-how.

Mr Troyano and Mr Middleton will also be judging the Great British Cake Off, where amateur bakers compete head-to-head in two different categories, and attendees get to try the entries.

“I love doing the demos and the cake off is great fun, it’s brilliant to see what the public can do,” said Mr Troyano.

Lots of artisan producers will also be showcasing the best in seasonal and speciality food and drink.

Pulled pork, steak and local sausages are just a few of the flavours people can enjoy as well as less traditional fare such as ostrich burger or Thai and Caribbean food.

For more details and to enter the Cake Off, visit www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com