Bailiffs close down north Leeds restaurant

A NORTH Leeds Greek restaurant which has been operating for more than 30 years has suddenly closed following what the manager says is an issue with late payment of rent.

Strikes Bailiffs Ltd posted a notice in the window of the Olive Tree Greek restaurant on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, on Friday outlining the situation with the business.

Restaurant manager George Psarias told the YEP: “It is to do with the rent. We are trying to rectify the situation as quickly as possible.”

The Strikes Bailiffs notice states that the landlord and/or bailiff has taken possession of the property “following disclaimer of the lease. As a consequence of the re-entry, the premises have been secured.”

It adds: “Any attempt to enter the premises without the landlord’s authority may be a criminal offence and result in prosecution.”

George Psarias’s wife Vasoulla Psarias is director of the Olive Tree (Chapel Allerton) Ltd.

Mr Psarias said the Olive Tree at Headingley is an independent company and remains open for business.

Companies House lists the The Olive Tree (Chapel Allerton) Greek Restaurant Ltd as going into voluntary liquidation in October 2016 with an “estimated total deficiency” of of £166,016.

A statement of affairs from October 2016 lists creditors as including inclue HM Revenue and Customs (VAT) £79,023.

Liquidators are Sale Smith and Co of Walsall in the West Midlands.

Companies House lists The Olive Tree (Headingley) Greek Restaurant Ltd as going into voluntary liquidation in August 2016 with an “estimated total deficiency” of £173,086.

George Psarias is listed with Companies House as director of the Olive Tree (Headingley) Greek Restaurant.