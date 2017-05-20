Bad parking angers parents

Bad parking during the school run is cited as the number one concern with a third of parents as their biggest gripe.

A new study from online parenting resource Families revealed that the situation has become so bad for many, that 84 per cent of parents believe more needs to be done to tackle the growing problem of disrespectful and dangerous parkers.

Parents have revealed their biggest school-run gripe.

More than a third of parents say they would be in favour of a school traffic warden scheme (made up of both parents and teachers) who volunteer to issue school parking tickets to fine bad parkers – with the money being donated to the school PTA.

Almost another third believe it is appropriate to name and shame bad parkers in school newsletters and on school noticeboards.

In an ideal world, 16 per cent would ban people who live within a two-mile radius of the school from driving when they can easily walk.

But a further 16 per cent say there is little point in doing anything about the parking problem, as they believe that things won’t change.

Bad parking wasn’t the only thing that got parents hot under the collar, as the second biggest complaint was the growing numbers of parents smoking outside the school gates during drop off and pick up times – setting the wrong example to children.

Further insight from the study also discovered that dog mess left on the ground outside school was another big irritation for many parents, ranking in the top three concerns.

In the North of England, dog mess is the second biggest problem outside the school gates.

Mother of two and Marketing Director at Families, Faye Mingo spoke about the study: “Bad parkers continue to be a problem for parents and schools during the school run but what is interesting is the number of parents that want to take action to do something about it.

“The numbers of parents smoking outside school despite the education geared towards young people around the dangers and health issues associated with cigarettes is also worrying.”

Top pet hates at the school gates (in order):

Bad parking

Parents smoking outside school

Dog mess outside school

‘Cliquey’ mums gossiping

Groups of parents chatting and blocking surrounding pathways

Toddlers on scooters

Teachers lurking at the gates to shame late arrivals