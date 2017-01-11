Award-winning Leeds brass band set for show

Rothwell Temperance Band, Leeds’ Championship Brass Band and 2015 winner of the Grand Shield, are to perform at Morley Town Hall later this month.

The band, under the leadership of Musical Director David Roberts, were formed in 1984, began contesting five years later and then started racking up wins, including the 2006 International Masters and the 2009 Grand Shield and Yorkshire Area Championship.

Tickets for the performance in Morley, which takes place on Saturday, January 21, are priced at £11.50 (£9.50 concessions).

Call the Box Office on 0113 376 0318 or visit leedsconcertseason.com.