Award-winning Leeds artist’s city centre exhibition

An award-winning Leeds artist is showcasing his work at an exhibition in the city centre throughout May.

Shane Green will be displaying some of his paintings, drawings and wood carvings from now until June 3 at the Room700 art gallery in Leeds Central Library.

Shane Green's sculpture at Tropical World in Leeds

This weekend, on Saturday May 20, he will be at the gallery for a sculpture demonstration from 1pm to 3pm before a public preview of his work from 3pm to 5pm.

It comes after his recent success at the Leeds Architecture Awards, where he won the overall People’s Choice Award for his ‘Mary’s Tree’ - a large-scale wood sculpture at Tropical World in Leeds.

The 45ft sculpture was unveiled last year at the tourist attraction after he was approached by Friends of Roundhay Park who had seen his previous carvings.

Shane said: “I was amazed to win the award. I was up against some amazing architecture in Leeds from the past couple of years. People obviously voted because it was very unique.”

Despite being well-known for his wood carvings, Shane also has a body of work involving painting and drawing.

Much of this is on show at the Leeds Central Library exhibition, along with some of his early wood carvings from his days at St Michael’s College in Leeds.

Shane is originally from Hunslet but now lives in Otley and works as head of art at Prince Henry’s Grammar School.

He has also competed in the European Chainsaw Carving Championships three times, producing work including his giant wood carving tribute to the Brownlees in Bramhope.

For more information on Shane’s work visit www.yorkshirecarver.blogspot.com and www.shanegreenart.blogspot.com.