Autumn flavour on vegan menu

The city’s first exclusively vegan only restaurant is embracing the onset of the seasonal change with a winter warmer menu.

Cantina is tapping into the local supply of kale, broccoli, squash, apple, plums and blackberries to produce innovative plant based dishes for the restaurant within the Old Red Bus Station.

New dishes, paired with new drinks, are set to tempt even the most hardened of meat eaters and give more options to vegan diners.

They include quinoa salad with smokey tempeh bacon, panko crumbed popcorn tofu and tempura broccoli, spiced carrot cake with blueberry cashew icing and slow cooked chana masala with fresh roti and chive yoghurt.

Sam Thomas, head chef, said: “Pioneering new flavours was a key aspect to this menu too, exciting the carnivores and challenging the palates of the most experienced vegans. I really enjoyed creating the Butternut Squash Veloute.

“It’s just what you need to warm the heart as the bleak Yorkshire weather sets in.

“Also, the Portobello Burger with Kale and Walnut Pesto was just such an exploration of combining textures and depths of flavours. It turned out to be an explosion of taste.”