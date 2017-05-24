Attempted burglary at Huddersfield home of man in his 90s

Police are appealing for information after an attempted burglary at the home of a man in his 90s.

Officers were called on Monday to New Hey Road, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield after an elderly victim was approached by two men between 2pm and 3pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The two suspects approached the property and asked the victim to accompany them outside the house to show him where they were completing work in an adjoining field.

"One of the suspects stayed with the victim, a man in his 90s, while the second returned to the property and carried out a search of the upstairs of the house.

"Following a conversation with one of the suspects, the victim returned to the house and disturbed the second suspect inside. Both men then made off on foot in the direction of Huddersfield."

No items are believed to have been taken.

The first suspect is described as white, of stocky build, with thinning blonde hair and in his late 50s. He spoke with a local accent and walked with a slight limp. He was wearing black cargo trousers and a black blouson jacket.

The second suspect is described as white, of slim build and in his 30s. He also spoke with a local accent, and was wearing grey overall trousers and a jacket.

Detective Constable Craig Foulkes, of Huddersfield CID, said: "Although nothing was taken, it was still an unsettling incident for the victim.

"I would urge anyone with any information to get in touch with police and would appeal for anyone who saw two men matching the descriptions in the area at around the time of the incident to please get in contact.

"I would also ask for anyone who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at around this time, to also get in touch with officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170231867.