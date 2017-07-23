ASMbly Lab 2017: Leeds festival to parade arts and science

An exciting 12-day arts, science and maker festival starts in Leeds next week.

ASMbly Lab 2017, which is a curious mixture of interactive science museum, laboratory and studio space, will take place in the St John’s Centre.

The July 26 to August 5 event is for all ages and is organised by The Superposition. The Leeds based group is a network and space for artists, makers and scientists to collaborate.

A spokesman said: “It’s a unique opportunity to see ground-breaking science and art projects happening live and talk to their makers about their work and even have a go yourself, like seeing your brain create a real whirlpool.”

It’s a communal art studio and laboratory where participants come together to collaborate on existing projects and to create exciting new ones. It will be open to the public daily at Merrion Street.

Workshop highlights include perfume making, Minecraft coding, ‘Frankentoys’ and The Art and Science of Shadow Puppets. Live Lab projects include remaking the stethoscope and sculpting with light.

There will also be thought-provoking talks on Wednesday, August 2. Themes include exploring the similarities and differences between humans, puppets and robots.

The panel of speakers includes neurobiologist Professor Samit Chakrabarty, from the University of Leeds, puppeteer Anzir Boodoo from The Puppet Parliament and a roboticist.

The festival will culminate with a night of performance from Leon Trimble, Mr Wobblyhead and the remarkable Frozen Music Collective who will show how your brain can make a live musical score.

The full programme of events, talks and workshops is available via www.thesuperposition.org.