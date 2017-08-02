Arts funding programme is set to boost Leeds’s 2023 ambitions

An arts funding programme is being launched in Leeds with the aim of boosting the city’s bid to become European Capital of Culture 2023.

The Leeds City Council-led arts@leeds programme will make money available to help arts projects of all sizes realise their creative ambitions.

And, to mark its launch, a series of information events for potential applicants will take place later this month.

Council leader Coun Judith Blake said: “Through the catalyst of our European Capital of Culture 2023 bid, our ambition is for Leeds to be one of Europe’s foremost cultural destinations and for that to happen, it’s vital that arts organisations of all sizes have the opportunity to access the financial support they need to continue to grow, flourish and make their amazing creative visions a reality.”

The first information event is aimed at small to medium-sized groups interested in applying for between £4,000 and £50,000 per year and will take place at Leeds Town Hall at 4.45pm on Wednesday, August 16.

A second event will be held in the same venue at the same time the following day and is aimed at groups seeking between £50,000 and £600,000 per year.

For more details, visit www.leeds.gov.uk/leisure/Pages/Arts-Development.aspx.