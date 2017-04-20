Search

Arrests over cash for crash jury tampering

Arrests have been made in connection with a jury tampering case in Leeds

Arrests have been made in connection with a jury tampering case in Leeds

0
Have your say

Three people have been arrested today in connection with jury tampering at a Leeds cash for crash trial.

Officers from the Yorkshire & The Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, supported by West Yorkshire Police Protective Services Operations and Leeds District Serious Organised Crime Unit, arrested two men, aged 27 and 28, and a 15-year-old girl on suspicion of conspiracy to intimidate jurors and pervert the court of justice.　

The suspects were arrested from two addresses in Beeston and Harehills this morning and remain in custody.

The investigation relates to a trial at Leeds Crown Court which concluded in February this year with four men being jailed for a total of 37 years for offences including manslaughter and conspiracy to commit fraud in relation to a 'cash for crash' incident in Beeston in September 2014 which caused the death of 88-year-old Betty Laird.

Labour campaign co-ordinator Andrew Gwynne was in Morley speaking to activists today,

Video: Political Editor James Reed at Labour's election campaign event in Morley

Traffic congestion

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Road could be closed another two hours, drivers warned