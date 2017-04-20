Arrests over cash for crash jury tampering

Three people have been arrested today in connection with jury tampering at a Leeds cash for crash trial.

Officers from the Yorkshire & The Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, supported by West Yorkshire Police Protective Services Operations and Leeds District Serious Organised Crime Unit, arrested two men, aged 27 and 28, and a 15-year-old girl on suspicion of conspiracy to intimidate jurors and pervert the court of justice.

The suspects were arrested from two addresses in Beeston and Harehills this morning and remain in custody.

The investigation relates to a trial at Leeds Crown Court which concluded in February this year with four men being jailed for a total of 37 years for offences including manslaughter and conspiracy to commit fraud in relation to a 'cash for crash' incident in Beeston in September 2014 which caused the death of 88-year-old Betty Laird.