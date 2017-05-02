Arrests and vehicles seized in Dewsbury police operation

Twenty-seven people have been arrested and 19 vehicles have been seized during a five-week police operation to tackle crime, anti-social behaviour and traffic offences in Dewsbury.

West Yorkshire Police has today revealed the results of the crackdown which began on March 24 and finished on April 22.

The force said one of Kirklees most wanted criminals was arrested for burglary and theft offences.

Other results included 19 vehicles seized for being driven without insurance and eight other drivers were issued prohibition notices.

Police made one “domestic related arrest” for the breach of a non-molestation order and another arrest relating to the grooming of a girl aged under 16. The other arrests, a further 25, involved prolific and repeat offenders for crimes ranging from theft from a shop, breach of confiscation order, breach of direction to leave, an assault, obstructing an officer, wanted on warrant and public order offences.

Four people were banned from the town centre for 48 hours to combat anti-social behaviour and 16 traffic offence reports were made. One driver was fined £750 for falsely declaring insurance details .

Police worked with various partner agencies as part of the operation, including representatives from mental health teams, youth workers, sexual health advisors and alcohol awareness advisors.

Recruitment officers from the Army, Royal Engineers, the Fire service and police were also available to give career advice to young people at a free drop-in cafe.

PC Nicola Wiltshire, who led the anti-social aspect of the operation, said: “We are delighted on the response from the community about this operation and so far it has been incredibly successful. Now the operation has concluded we are looking at plans to create a more permanent presence in the town centre after the feedback we’ve had from this operation.

“The cafe has been a fantastic asset as part of the operation, with a high turnout most weekends. I would like to thank the public and all of our partner agencies who have assisted us throughout the past five weeks to make this a great success.”

PC Chris Birkenshaw, who also took part in the action, said: “Over the past five weeks we have been incredibly pleased with the results we have achieved throughout the proactive policing operation and above all the response and engagement we’ve had with the community in the town centre.

“I would like to thank the fire service and the environmental agency for their consistent support throughout the operation and also our mounted section at West Yorkshire Police who provided invaluable support in the town centre.

“I would like to also extend my thanks to Sainsbury’s, Asda and Lidl who have been generously donating supplies for the cafe over the course of the operation - it has been a tremendous help and it’s really appreciated.”