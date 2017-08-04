Arrests after baby boy found in critical condition - two women and a man in custody

Two women and a man have been arrested after police were called to a report of concern for a baby's safety.
Officers were called to St Oswald Road in Lupset, Wakefield by the ambulance service on Monday night.
The baby was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
"Two women and a man have been arrested in connection with incident and are currently in custody
