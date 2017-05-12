Actor, boydbuilder and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is coming to Leeds to meet fans.

The former Governor of California and Mr Universe winner is coming to the Royal Armouries in September for an evening event.

He will give his life story and pose for photos with lucky fans.

Tickets for the September 20 event start from £99, and include a two-course dinner and live entertainment. VIP meet and greet packages are priced at £375.

Go to https://events.ticketbooth.eu/event/an-experience-with-arnold-schwarzenegger-leeds to book.

Schwarzenegger last made a public appearance in Leeds back in 2014.