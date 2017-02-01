Army experts called in after ‘suspicious package’ found inside vehicle in Leeds

Army experts were called in after a “suspicious package” was found inside a vehicle in Leeds.
Police received reports about the package, discovered at a vehicle recovery yard in Waterside Road, Stourton, at around 10am today (Wednesday).
A source told the YEP that staff were evacuated after 11am when the package was discovered.
A cordon was put in place while army experts attended the scene.
Police said the specialists safely removed the item, and it has now been taken away for examination.
