Army experts called in after ‘suspicious package’ found inside vehicle in Leeds

Army experts were called in after a “suspicious package” was found inside a vehicle in Leeds.

Police received reports about the package, discovered at a vehicle recovery yard in Waterside Road, Stourton, at around 10am today (Wednesday).

A source told the YEP that staff were evacuated after 11am when the package was discovered.

A cordon was put in place while army experts attended the scene.

Police said the specialists safely removed the item, and it has now been taken away for examination.

