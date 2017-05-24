Search

Armed police storm flats in Manchester as raids continue after terror attack

Police raids. Photo: PA

Police raids. Photo: PA

Police have raided a block of flats close to Manchester Piccadilly Station following Monday's attack in the city.

Residents described how armed police and men clad in balaclavas stormed the Granby House building on Granby Row, in central Manchester.

Police raids. Photo: PA

Police raids. Photo: PA

The railway was briefly closed during the raid, police said.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: "Officers have this afternoon carried out a search at an address in Manchester City Centre as part of the investigation into the horrific incident at Manchester Arena.

"That search is ongoing.

"In order to do this safely we briefly closed a railway line, but it has now been reopened."

Ariana Grande. PIC: PA

Final decision to be made on Ariana Grande’s London tour dates

Armed police in Manchester city centre on Tuesday morning

Police in Manchester 'confident' on identities of 22 killed in terror attack